THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:12 p.m.



Three people were injured this Wednesday in a traffic accident in which a vehicle overturned several times and was overturned on the Torre Pacheco road, in the direction of Balsicas. One of the victims of the incident is a child under 6 years of age.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received several calls starting at 7:50 p.m. reporting the accident and indicating that all the occupants of the vehicle had been able to leave the vehicle. Agents from the Local Police, a Mobile Emergency Unit and a medicalized assistance ambulance from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene.

The toilets treated the three injured ‘in situ’ – two young people aged 27 and 20 and a 6-year-old boy – and transferred them to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital to be examined by the center’s doctors.