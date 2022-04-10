THE TRUTH Caravaca Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:00



The fire declared in the kitchen of a house in Caravaca de la Cruz caused great alarm this Sunday night among the residents of Trafalgar Street, in the municipality of Caravaca.

The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 10:51 p.m. reporting a fire originating in the extractor hood in the kitchen of a home located on the second floor of a 4-storey building.

Local police officers from Caravaca de la Cruz and firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia moved to the scene of the fire. A Mobile Emergency Unit and a non-assistance ambulance also attended.

Inside the house were three people, two of whom needed health care due to smoke inhalation: a 56-year-old woman, who was a Covid patient and had to be transferred later to the Northwest Regional Hospital, and a 29-year-old woman years that she was treated in situ and did not need to go to the hospital.

Health care was also necessary for a firefighter, who suffered a cut during the work of extinguishing the fire, which was finally considered extinguished at 11:30 p.m.