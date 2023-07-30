During a summer carnival in the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands on July 29, a man opened fire, injuring three people. This is reported by the Dutch edition N.R.C. Handelsblad.

Shots rang out late in the evening near Bienkorf on Kulsingel Street. The summer festival parade had already ended by then, but the celebrations were still going on on the stages where the music was played.

“The policeman noticed that the suspect had shot one of the noters. After that, the law enforcement officer fired several shots at the suspect, ”the Rotterdam police said.

The third victim was a woman who was injured when the crowd began to panic after the shots fired. All three victims were hospitalized. Information about their condition is unknown.

Also, NRC Handelsblad reports that shortly before this incident, on the same day, shots were already heard at the carnival in Rotterdam. There were no casualties, but the suspect managed to escape.

The connection between the two incidents is being established.

Earlier, five people were injured in a mass shooting in Seattle on July 29. Two of the victims are in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition.