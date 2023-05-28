Sunday, May 28, 2023, 3:44 p.m.



Three injured in an accident in Torre Pacheco. A man, whose age has not been disclosed, and two women, aged 68 and 55 respectively, were treated by the health services for polytrauma caused by the blow. The 55-year-old man and woman had to be transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital.

At around 11:55 a.m. this Sunday, 112 received an alert reporting a collision between two vehicles in the municipality. Local Police, Civil Protection and the Emergency Management and Sanitary Emergencies 061 traveled to the place.