Friday, June 2, 2023, 18:52



Three people were injured this Friday in the Cartagena deputation of La Palma as a result of a collision between a car and a van that was transporting patients from a day center for people with brain damage.

The patients are three men aged 56, 59 and 63, respectively. After receiving first aid from 061 health workers, the injured were transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital to receive medical attention. The intervention of the fire brigade was also necessary to free the occupant of the car, who was trapped inside the vehicle.