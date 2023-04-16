Sunday, April 16, 2023, 1:50 p.m.



Three people were injured with polytraumatisms and fractures as a result of the accident that occurred at dawn on Saturday on the N-344 highway, in the section that connects Yecla with the Albacete town of Caudete.

There were barely a few minutes left before 5 in the morning when two cars collided head-on at kilometer 99 of the national highway 344, at the height of the first entrance to Yecla, before beginning the ascent towards the Altos de Caudete. Three people were injured as a result of the strong frontal impact between two passenger cars. One of the cars involved had a German license plate.

The health services attended the scene of the event and later transferred the three victims, aged 31, 56 and 21, to the Virgen del Castillo de Yecla Hospital. The first assessment of the wounded is that they suffered several fractures and numerous bruises.

About twenty calls to the Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Region of Murcia alerted of the accident. The first to arrive at the scene of the event were the agents of the Yecla Local Police, who were able to cut off traffic on the national highway and wait for the arrival of the fire brigade, since the two drivers of the cars were trapped inside the cars after the strong impact.

The firefighters were able to free the injured, while three medicalized ambulances arrived at the scene to attend to all the people who were involved in the accident.

After 6 in the morning, traffic could be gradually restored on the national highway that still connects Yecla with the province of Albacete and the Valencian Community while the section of the A-33 highway, which is under construction, is completed.