Three people were injured this Sunday in Lorca after the collision between two motorcycles and a cyclist, according to the Emergency Services of the Region of Murcia, who received several calls around 1:00 p.m. warning of what had happened.

The accident took place on the RM-11 motorway in Lorca towards Águilas, between the Puerto Lumbreras exit and the AP-7 towards Vera. The toilets attended ‘in situ’ to a 26-year-old woman and a man, who were polycontusions and who were transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca General Hospital. The other injured, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the Virgen de La Arrixaca General University Hospital in Murcia.