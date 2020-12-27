NAfter the explosion of a mobile home in Nashville, America, the investigation is in full swing. According to the Federal Police FBI, police officers searched a house in a suburb in the southeast of the city. A police spokesman did not want to comment on a message from the broadcaster CBS, according to which a 63-year-old is wanted in connection with the investigation who owns a motorhome of the model concerned.

FBI investigator Douglas Korneski said at a press conference “pretty confident” that the authorities will find the background to the incident and the culprit: “We just need time.”

Dozens of houses damaged

In the center of Nashville, a mobile home exploded early Friday morning, from which loudspeaker announcements had been made to evacuate. Because of the warnings, the area could be evacuated in time, only three people were slightly injured. The force of the explosion was enormous, dozens of houses were badly damaged.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, more than 500 reports from the population about the incident were received by Saturday. Investigation chief Korneski spoke of a “huge crime scene”, the detonation had evidence spread over several blocks. Tissue was found at the site of the explosion that, according to Police Chief John Drake, could possibly be human remains.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has urged outgoing President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency in order to quickly free up federal funds.