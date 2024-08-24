Three young men were injured with a knife on Saturday night, one of them seriously injured with a penetrating wound to the neck, during the course of a brawl that occurred in the Madrid district from Puente de Vallecas for which two people have been arrested, according to information provided to this newspaper spokespersons for Madrid Emergencies and the National Police. Everything points to a confrontation between rival youth gangs.

At around 11:45 p.m., Samur-Civil Protection paramedics treated three people with stab wounds, apparently caused by glass cuts, on Calle Sierra del Valle. The most seriously injured person was a 21-year-old man, who suffered a penetrating cut to the back of the neck, with profuse bleeding, a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid told this newspaper. After being stabilised on the scene, he was evacuated to the 12 de Octubre hospital, where he was admitted in a serious condition.

In addition, another young man of the same age had cuts on his nose and eyelid, and has been transferred to the Gregorio Marañón hospital with a potentially serious prognosis. Potentially serious in medical terms means that although, in principle, no serious injuries are observed, it is possible that he has them, and therefore requires further tests to establish the diagnosis. Finally, a 34-year-old man had to be treated for cuts on his hand and his prognosis is mild, according to sources from the Madrid Emergency Services.

Agents of the National Police have arrested two men in a nearby street, in Arroyo de la Oliva, for their possible connection with the events. They are a 34-year-old Venezuelan and a 30-year-old Ecuadorian, both accused of a crime of rioting and injuries to two men, said a spokesman for the Madrid Police Headquarters.

Initial police hypotheses after collecting witness statements rule out the possibility that this was an incident between rival youth gangs.

