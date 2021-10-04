The largest, the most spacious, the most comfortable now also becomes the most technological: the Countryman in the range Mini it has always carved out a space of its own, proposing things that other models just can’t offer. Starting from space, of course, but this is what determines hi-tech choices. Because the new Countryman has grown in size compared to the old model (now it is 430 cm long, a lot for a car called Mini …) and therefore has a boot with a beauty of 450 liters that can become 1,390 liters.

This means that the Mini Countryman is a machine “designed” to get out of the city and embark on any type of trip. And here are the technological choices for engines and traction: the range of engines moves upwards, towards turbo Twin Power and rechargeable Plug-in hybrids and the ALL4 electronically controlled all-wheel drive improves safety in the most difficult situations. But it is on digitalization, connections and the hi-tech world that Countryman makes the difference.

Voice assistants When Siri wasn’t there the car was already talking by Massimo Tiberi June 27, 2021



The dashboard design, for example, despite having a vaguely retro look (typical of the original model the large round central instrument) now sports an 8.8 “display in the center, the perfect position for the navigation and infotainment pole on board, baptized “Mini Connected.” Then there is the new digital instrument cluster which replaces the conventional speedometer. It consists of a 5.0 “color screen in a black panel and provides data such as rpm, speed, fuel level , mileage, temperature and driving directions.

Work has also been done on the design to increase the hi-tech level of the machine. For example, the LED headlights give a new touch of style but then they have been designed to guarantee optimal lighting in weak light conditions and side lighting when cornering, to allow the rider to see even parts of the road that may otherwise not be visible. . And if the Countryman’s front camera detects oncoming vehicles, the automatic selection function deactivates the high beams to avoid disturbing other road users.

The heart of the multimedia system is, in any case, the “Mini Connected”, a package of functions, apps and intelligent services that allows you and other passengers to connect to the Mini and stay connected safely, and to make the life of every even easier day. This is in fact a kind of personal mobile assistant that helps plan trips, find the car parked in a multi-storey and remotely control some functions. Its intuitive features have been designed down to the smallest detail. The touchscreen, for example, makes driving the Mini even safer and more fun. Thanks to the Natural Language Understanding (NLU) function, the new Countryman is in fact able to recognize your voice. In this way the driver can control the car while driving using voice commands. There is no need to remember any specific commands. Furthermore, when using Apple CarPlay, you can also activate Siri on the iPhone by pressing and holding the voice control button on the steering wheel.

The update The new Apple Maps also arrive in Italy by Simone Cosimi September 10, 2021



Thus Mini Connected keeps you connected and entertains you throughout the journey. After connecting the smartphone to the multimedia system, in addition to making calls or listening to music, you can access numerous apps, including those developed by third parties. And, if you want, you can get help from Alexa and Siri voice assistants during your travels. You can control some smart home functions with your voice, for example turning on the heating before returning. Or order dinner and have it delivered immediately upon arrival. But Alexa cannot control the functions of the Mini: she cannot be asked – just to understand – to open the windows or change the driving mode. One more safety system.

And then there is the Mini App for planning trips and sending destinations directly to the car. Check if you have locked the car and close the doors even remotely. When the time comes to go to the workshop, you will receive a notification and you can book Service appointments directly at your trusted Mini Service Center.

Also noteworthy is the intelligent navigation system that allows you to plan a route from the comfort of your home. Find your destination on the Mini App and the “Send to my MINI” function will transmit the route to the car. All with the RTTI system always on: this technology constantly monitors traffic conditions to warn the driver in real time in case of accidents or work in progress, dangerous situations or deviations. The system re-elaborates the route to guide the driver to their destination in the shortest possible time, also providing an update on the arrival time forecasts. Easy isn’t it?