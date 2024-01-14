As a result of a volcanic eruption on the Icelandic Reykjanes Peninsula, the infrastructure of the city of Grindavik was damaged, and at least three houses were buried under lava. The television and radio company reported this on January 14 RUV.

“The infrastructure has already suffered significant damage. Grindavik has no hot water or electricity, and the town was damaged by a landslide before the eruption this morning. Three houses were covered in lava after a fissure opened near the town this afternoon.

At the same time, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Bureau, two fissures are still erupting north of Grindavík, and lava from one of them is flowing into the city and causing damage. It is reported that more accurate data on the amount of magma and the speed of lava flow will be assessed tomorrow.

Public Defender's Office senior police officer Vidir Reynisson said today's event was “the most serious volcanic eruption threat in Iceland since January 1973.”

The fact that a volcanic eruption began on the Icelandic Reykjanes Peninsula was reported earlier in the day. At 03:00 local time (00:00 Moscow time) earthquake tremors were recorded. A state of emergency has been declared in the region and city residents have been evacuated.