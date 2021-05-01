The shots split the “mixed convoy” of two pick-up trucks, of which the rear end is uncovered, and a dozen motorcycles. Gone was the second vehicle, in which the two Spanish journalists, David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, were traveling, along with two cooperators from the Chengeta Wildlife Foundation, Rory Young and Greg, whose surname has not been disclosed. In front of them, the fire of the PKM machine guns, which unload about 650 rounds per minute. It was nine o’clock at night. The “joint anti-poaching patrol” – as these militias are called, trained by an NGO based in Belgium, the UK and the US with funding from the European Union – had penetrated into the eastern forest of Burkina Faso. The ‘Westerners’, as Europeans lie in Africa (in addition to the two Spaniards, the nationalities were Irish and Swiss) ran into the woods for refuge. At least the Spaniards are unarmed, and can only take cover from the attack. “David was totally anti-weapons,” describes Jorge Benezra, one of his producers in conflict zones.

“We ran into a terrorist camp,” a surviving soldier assured French reporter Sophie Douce, who managed to interview him as he was recovering from his injuries. Black flag, motto in Arabic and motorcycles, describes this guard, who had been trained by the NGO for six months to follow the tracks of elephants and confront the irregular groups that hide in the African region of the Sahel. Trapped, the unit counterattacked but was surrounded by motorists, who outnumbered the 30 troops in the contingent in which Beriain and Fraile were embedded. “Spanish journalists at all times had the utmost caution in their actions, beyond assuming the risks inherent in their profession,” maintains a source from the Ministry of Defense. “Proof of this is that they accompanied a Burkina Faso unit dedicated to the fight against poaching.”

The program, to which this incursion was attached, began operations last year, with a partnership between the Burkina Faso army, the European Union and several NGOs that are dedicated to training through a “comprehensive doctrine” against poaching. , beyond the “conventional methods” useless against “skilled fighters” who “do not carry out military campaigns”, according to the outdated website of Chengeta Wildlife.

Murder without robbery



The battle lasted “three hours”, according to this witness, the only voice that has emerged between speculation and the brief official versions. “The Burkinabe forces were prepared and tried to repel the aggression,” confirms the Defense source. “At first they succeeded, but later they were overwhelmed by the firepower of the attackers.” The Islam and Muslims Support Group (JNIM) claimed responsibility for the attack, which “is not enough” explanation, said Minister Margarita Robles.

While the confrontation continued, Beriain and Fraile went into the forest and could not join the subsequent withdrawal of the patrol, which also had the Soviet PKM embedded in the back of the ‘pick up’, when the terrorists’ strategy, of isolating both vehicles, it worked. They seized one, the second, from which the Europeans had gotten off, and in which there were a few escorts. Of them, one died as well.

When the attack began, the Burkina Faso patrol alerted its base that it was impossible to repel the attack by its own means, says the witness as published in ‘Ouest-France’. “They promised us tanks that never arrived,” denounces the soldier, who asked Douce to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals. “The attackers were not traffickers or poachers,” warns the Defense source. “The firepower and the means used in the attack lead to the conclusion, in a first assessment, that they were part of one of the jihadist groups operating in the region.”

It is unknown how long Berain, Fraile and Young were able to remain unnoticed, who in addition to being the director of the Chengeta Wildlife appears in the videos of social networks, camping with the men he trains, well sheltered behind the excrements of the large mammals. According to the NGO statement, Young “was leading a wildlife protection patrol in Arly National Park” at the time. All three were executed point-blank in the chest. Greg did survive.

One fact that draws the attention of the experts is that the murderers did not rob them. They left next to their bodies – according to graphic testimony – a drone, at least eight cell phones and a satellite phone. The “additional details” required by the Spanish government to that of Burkina Faso may one day be known.