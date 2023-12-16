“The tragic death of the three hostages breaks my heart, breaks the heart of the nation… we will learn the lesson.” This is how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a press conference about the killing, on Friday morning in Gaza, of three hostages by the Israeli military despite the fact that they were waving the white flag.

In fact, new details emerge about what happened in the Shejaiya neighborhoodin Gaza City, in what was described as a “tragic accident“. The Times of Israel writes about the three hostages who managed to free themselves from Hamas, after being kidnapped on 7 October, and specifies that according to an officer of the Southern Command, who refers to the initial stages of an internal investigation, all would have started when a soldier spotted three people coming out of a building tens of meters away, heading towards him, all shirtless, one with a white flag, a stick with white cloth.

The soldier, believing it was a Hamas trapopened fire and shouted “terrorists” to alert the other soldiers, we read. According to what emerges from the investigation by the IDF Southern Command, the soldier thus killed two people, while the third was injured and returned to the building from which she had emerged. The order then came to stop the fire. The soldiers in the area would have meanwhile heard calls for “help” in their own language, in Hebrew, and shortly after the man left the building again, but another soldier shot, killing him. All three bodies were taken to Israel, the newspaper said. According to the officer, both soldiers acted without respecting protocols.

Netanyahu: “We were close to embracing them again, instead disaster struck”

“They had touched salvation and instead disaster struck,” Netanyahu said, admitting that he wondered, like all Israelis, “what would have happened if things had gone differently… we were close to hugging them again”. “But we cannot turn back the clock,” the prime minister continued, “we will learn the lesson” and Israel will continue “every diplomatic and military effort” to bring all the hostages home.

“We will continue to fight until we win. The sacrifice of our heroes was not in vain“, assured the prime minister who expressed his condolences to the families of the hostages.

“Military pressure is necessary for the return of the hostages and for victory. Without military pressure we would have nothing,” Netanyahu said, reiterating his no to the Gaza Strip governed by the PA after the war. “We must tell the truth and not cultivate illusions. After the elimination of Hamas, the Strip will be demilitarized and will be under Israel's security control. Despite the pain, despite the international pressure, we continue until the end, nothing will stop us.”

Hamas: No more hostage deal if Israel doesn't stop

But Hamas warns: “There will be no other hostage deal until Israel stops aggression in Gaza and meets the conditions for a deal,” says Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas' political bureau. “If the Israelis want the hostages and prisoners to return alivethis will not happen unless there is a complete cessation of Israeli aggression and after an agreement on the exchange of hostages based on the conditions of the Palestinian fighters,” Hamdan said.

Israeli Chief of Staff: “Our responsibility”

Israeli Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi took over responsibility for the death of three hostages in Gaza due to 'friendly fire'. “The IDF and I as commander are responsible for what happened and will do everything to prevent similar incidents from happening again as the fighting continues,” she said. In a video message, Halevi spoke of the Israeli Defense Forces' mistaken killing of Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka as “a difficult and painful event: the three hostages, who survived seventy hellish days, moved towards the IDF soldiers and were killed by fire from our forces.” “There is nothing that the IDF soldiers and their commanders in the Gaza Strip want more than to save the hostages,” said the Chief of Staff, lamenting that “this time we did not succeed: we express deep sorrow to the families for the death” of their loved ones. Then, Halevi said he “tried to put himself in the head of the soldier in Shejaiya, after days of hard fighting, close quarters, encounters with terrorists in civilian clothes, who arrive in various deceptive ways. He must be alert and ready for any threat. A split-second decision can result in life or death.”

The Chief of Staff acknowledged that “the three hostages did everything to make sure we understoodI am went out without a shirt so that we wouldn't suspect that they had bombs on them and they had something white to make us understand“. Shooting the hostages “is against the rules: it is forbidden to shoot – the general recalled – at those who raise the white flag and say they are surrendering. But this shooting occurred during fighting and under pressure.”

Then, Halevi said he “tried to put himself in the head of the soldier in Shejaiya, after days of hard fighting, close quarters, encounters with terrorists in civilian clothes, who come in various deceptive ways. He must be alert and ready for any threat. A split-second decision can result in life or death.”

The rules of engagement

Israel will “act” on rules of engagement, if there was a violation by the military. This was assured by the advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister, Mark Regev, after the revelations about the mistaken killing of three hostages by the IDF. When asked what the IDF's rules of engagement are, Regev responded that some details must be kept confidential because “Hamas listens to our conversations.” “But it is clear that we do not want to kill innocents or our hostages,” Regev said, quoted by the BBC, underlining that “one problem we face is that Hamas doesn't wear uniforms, they wear civilian clothes, they are terrorists. There have been incidents in the past where they surrendered and then attacked our forces. Suddenly you think an area is clear and someone comes out of a door or an underground tunnel and shoots at us.”

Another hostage dead: 27-year-old kidnapped by Hamas at rave

Another Israeli hostage has died in the Gaza Strip. According to the forum for families of hostages and missing persons, she is 27-year-old Inbar Haiman, who was killed by Hamas. An art student and street artist, Inbar was kidnapped during the rave on October 7th. The girl was last seen alive a few days later in a video circulating on social media of her with a bloody face.

Protests in Tel Aviv

Meanwhile, it grows

the anger of the hostages' relatives



held prisoner in the Gaza Strip after the news of the death of three kidnapped people, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers. “Despite the great disaster, no one from the war cabinet spoke to the families, no one explained how to avoid the next disaster, no one – denounced Haim Rubinstein, a spokesperson for the hostages' families quoted by the Times of Israel – Because the families must pity something that should be taken for granted.” In hundreds took to the streets in Tel Aviv for a protest following the news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip. Images broadcast by Israeli TV showed a crowd gathered in the center of the city with roads blocked and a request for the government to intervene for the immediate release of all the people still held prisoner in the Palestinian enclave since the October 7 attack in Israel.

The crowd carried placards and banners with photos and names of the hostages and marched towards the army headquarters. Protesters threw red paint along the road, Israeli news site Ynet reported. “Time is running out for them, bring them home now”, chanted the crowd, without sparing criticism of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of not doing enough to obtain the release of the hostages in the belief that an agreement like the one ending November would have avoided “accidents” like the one of the last few hours.

Israeli troops, meanwhile, were asked for “further attention”, after the news of the death of the three hostages. The spokesman for the Israeli Forces (IDF), Jonathan Conricus, told CNN, specifying that the incident is still being investigated and at the same time observing how Hamas fighters tend to wear civilian clothes, a fact which, he stated, “creates a very challenging combat context.” “What we told our troops is to exercise greater caution when dealing with people in civilian clothes” Israeli Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN, explaining that the incident is still being investigated. “Hamas fighters tend to wear civilian clothes and this creates a very challenging combat environment. But even a sad episode like this will not weaken our determination and will not distract us from the objective, which is clear, to dismantle Hamas.”

USA

“This is a terrible tragedy.” This is how White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby comments on the killing of the three hostages by Israeli forces. For Kirby there is “no connection between today's tragic events and the impact on the specific safety and safety of the other hostages still held”. “Obviously we want them all to be released,” he added. “Hamas could do it, if only it wanted to do the right thing, which, obviously, it has shown it is not willing to do.”

French diplomatic agent killed in bombing in Gaza

A French diplomatic agent was also killed under Israeli bombing. The man died following injuries sustained during a bombing in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports. The man had taken refuge in the house of a colleague from the French Consulate, which was hit “by an Israeli bombing”. The French Foreign Ministry reports ''about ten victims'' of the bombing. The Ministry “is in contact with the family of our colleague in France. It extends its condolences to him. This evening we all mourn him and we have a special thought for his colleagues at the Consulate General of France in Jerusalem”. “France – the note continues – condemns the bombing of a residential building which caused the death of numerous other civilians. We ask that light be shed as soon as possible possible by the Israeli authorities on the circumstances of this bombing”.