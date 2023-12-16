New details emerge following news of the death in the Gaza Strip of three hostages, killed by Israeli soldiers in the Shejaiya neighborhoodin Gaza City, in what was described as a “tragic accident“. The Times of Israel writes about the three hostages who managed to free themselves from Hamas, after being kidnapped on 7 October, and specifies that according to an officer of the Southern Command, who refers to the initial stages of an internal investigation, all would have started when a soldier spotted three people coming out of a building tens of meters away, heading towards him, all shirtless, one with a white flag, a stick with white cloth.

The soldier, believing it was a Hamas trapopened fire and shouted “terrorists” to alert the other soldiers, we read. According to what emerges from the investigation by the IDF Southern Command, the soldier thus killed two people, while the third was injured and returned to the building from which she had emerged. The order then came to stop the fire. The soldiers in the area would have meanwhile heard calls for “help” in their own language, in Hebrew, and shortly after the man left the building again, but another soldier shot, killing him. All three bodies were taken to Israel, the newspaper said. According to the officer, both soldiers acted without respecting protocols.

The rules of engagement

Israel will “act” on rules of engagement, if there was a violation by the military. This was assured by the advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister, Mark Regev, after the revelations about the mistaken killing of three hostages by the IDF. When asked what the IDF's rules of engagement are, Regev responded that some details must be kept confidential because “Hamas listens to our conversations.” “But it is clear that we do not want to kill innocents or our hostages,” Regev said, quoted by the BBC, underlining that “one problem we face is that Hamas doesn't wear uniforms, they wear civilian clothes, they are terrorists. There have been incidents in the past where they surrendered and then attacked our forces. Suddenly you think an area is clear and someone comes out of a door or an underground tunnel and shoots at us.”

Netanyahu press conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a press conference this evening at 8.30pm local time, 7.30pm in Italy. His office made this known. Before the announcement of Netanyahu's press conference, it was made known that the war cabinet will meet this evening for discuss renewed efforts to reach an agreement to free the hostages still in the hands of Hamas, reports the Times of Israel.

Protests in Tel Aviv

Meanwhile, it grows

the anger of the hostages' relatives



held prisoner in the Gaza Strip after the news of the death of three kidnapped people, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers. “Despite the great disaster, no one from the war cabinet spoke to the families, no one explained how to avoid the next disaster, no one – denounced Haim Rubinstein, a spokesperson for the hostages' families quoted by the Times of Israel – Because the families must pity something that should be taken for granted.” In hundreds took to the streets in Tel Aviv for a protest following the news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip. Images broadcast by Israeli TV showed a crowd gathered in the center of the city with roads blocked and a request for the government to intervene for the immediate release of all the people still held prisoner in the Palestinian enclave since the October 7 attack in Israel.

The crowd carried placards and banners with photos and names of the hostages and marched towards the army headquarters. Protesters threw red paint along the road, Israeli news site Ynet reported. “Time is running out for them, bring them home now”, chanted the crowd, without sparing criticism of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of not doing enough to obtain the release of the hostages in the belief that an agreement like the one ending November would have avoided “accidents” like the one of the last few hours.

Israeli troops, meanwhile, were asked for “further attention”, after the news of the death of the three hostages. The spokesman for the Israeli Forces (IDF), Jonathan Conricus, told CNN, specifying that the incident is still being investigated and at the same time observing how Hamas fighters tend to wear civilian clothes, a fact which, he stated, “creates a very challenging combat context.” “What we told our troops is to exercise greater caution when dealing with people in civilian clothes” Israeli Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN, explaining that the incident is still being investigated. “Hamas fighters tend to wear civilian clothes and this creates a very challenging combat environment. But even a sad episode like this will not weaken our determination and will not distract us from the objective, which is clear, to dismantle Hamas.”

USA

“This is a terrible tragedy.” This is how White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby comments on the killing of the three hostages by Israeli forces. For Kirby there is “no connection between today's tragic events and the impact on the specific safety and safety of the other hostages still held”. “Obviously we want them all to be released,” he added. “Hamas could do it, if only it wanted to do the right thing, which, obviously, it has shown it is not willing to do.”