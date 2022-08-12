Soccer | FC Cartagena
Neskes, Farru and Pedro García train with the first team just 48 hours before their league debut with a good chance of making the list
Homegrown players Neskes, Farru and Pedro García have a good chance of being called up for Monday’s league debut (Cartagonova, 10 p.m.) against Ponferradina. Only 48 hours before the game, they are the only players from the subsidiary who still train under Luis Carrión, out of the total of nine who started the preseason on the 6th
