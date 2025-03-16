The bonoloto raffle this Sunday, March 16, 2025 has not left the first category (six successes), so for the next draw, this Monday 17, a boat of 900,000 euros.

Yes, there are second category (five most complementary successes), in total three, which each of them will charge 39,253.81 euros.

The three tickets were validated in Loteries administration 5 of Gijón (Asturias), In the 1 of Fueguerrabía (Guipúzcoa) And in the 18 of Alcorcón (Madrid).

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 13, 18, 28, 36, 42, 49. Complementary 3reimbursement 1.

The bonoloto raffle is celebrated Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotteries and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to make at least two bets. In the Simple modalitythe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the Multiple modality You can reach 11 numbers per bet.