FC Cartagena CB needs to react as soon as possible after a bad start to the season, where they have only won three victories in eight games and are in the lower-middle part of the table. This noon (Palacio de Deportes, 12:00 pm) receives what is probably the most difficult rival in the entire LEB Silver category: CB Prat, recently relegated from Oro, leader of the Eastern group and second highest scoring team, with 85 points per game .

The challenge is not easy for Cebé, still far from his best level, with a very young squad and problems to be reliable in free throws and triples. Last week, the albinegros slipped again against a direct rival like Cornellá (82-75) and now they are forced to get up when the calendar holds highly demanding matches.

Today it is the leader CD Prat, victorious in six of the eight days; next weekend the notable Benicarló, installed in the upper part of the classification; and then the powerful Fibwi Palma, another descendant from Oro who has been in sixth gear in recent weeks with an average of 86 points. A huge challenge for Cebé, immersed in a really complicated East group but with a bigger budget wants to repeat the ‘playoff”.

“We are united, working well. Let’s fight. CB Prat is very good, very physical, descends from Gold and has a good squad. It will be complicated, but we will put all the effort and desire, “said point guard Víctor Aguilar in this regard.

week low minimum



The coach, Gustavo Aranzana, can debut the signing Juanpe Jiménez. «He has a lot going for him: he knows the competition, he wanted to return to Cartagena. He opens the field, he has a good hand, he can help us on the rebound… ». CB Prat comes from defeating bottom team Alginet by a difference of 46 points (110-65). «When the game gets difficult we have to resurface. In theory it can beat you. It is far superior. We are going to enjoy, to compete, without any pressure, as far as we can go ».

Tendero and Joaquín Reyes are out due to injury, due to a strong blow to the lip and discomfort in the calf, respectively. Boys from the subsidiary trained during the week with Cebé. The club tracks the market and does not rule out making more reinforcements.