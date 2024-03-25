Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

A woman from Germany is injured while skiing in Austria. However, the three rescue helicopters cannot land at the scene of the accident.

Bregenz – It was supposed to be a carefree ski holiday in the Austrian Alps. However, it turned out to be a nightmare for a vacationer from Germany. It was only 13 hours and a demanding rescue operation later that the 58-year-old was saved.

Ski accident in the Alps: rescue helicopters cannot land

The accident occurred on Saturday (March 23) in the Silvretta area. The region in western Austria is one of the most important winter sports regions in the country. During the descent around 11 a.m., the woman injured her leg and was therefore unable to continue State Police Directorate announced on Monday (March 25).

The picture shows the avalanche commission on a flight with the aviation police in the Silvretta area. A skiing accident recently occurred here, which required an extensive rescue mission.

Her 68-year-old companion made an emergency call after providing first aid. A real odyssey then developed: First, an emergency medical helicopter from Austria tried to head to the scene of the accident, but had to turn back due to the weather conditions. A helicopter from Switzerland was also unable to land, but only sent an emergency doctor to the injured woman. Since the mountain group is located in the border area between Austria and Switzerland, rescue workers from both countries were on duty.

With equipment: mountain rescuers climb up to the injured holidaymaker for hours

A third helicopter from Switzerland also had to turn back due to poor visibility. It wasn't until around 2 p.m. that the police managed to fly eleven mountain rescuers to the Wiesbaden hut. From there, the emergency services and their equipment climbed up to the injured holidaymaker for around three hours.

After first aid, the woman was brought to the valley, but not by helicopter, but with a rescue sled, it said. The emergency doctor, on the other hand, had to descend down the valley using borrowed snowshoes. However, the rescue mission was not over at this point.

Ski accident in Austria: woman only rescued after 13 hours

At the Silvretta reservoir, the woman first had to switch to a quad, then she was driven to Bielerhöhe in a snow all-terrain vehicle. It was only shortly after midnight, a full 13 hours after the accident, that the woman was taken to hospital with a suspected lower leg fracture.

Dangerous situations always arise in the Alps. Recently got into the Switzerland a ski group in a snowstorm. A day after their disappearance, five of the six missing people were found dead.

