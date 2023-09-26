The high-profile doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starts on Tuesday at the International Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS in Lausanne. Three days have been set aside for the hearings and a fourth day will be added if necessary.

The CAS will be tasked with determining a final punishment for Valieva, who was allowed to continue at the Winter Olympics in Beijing nineteen months ago at the age of 15 despite a positive doping test.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021 during the Russian national championships, but the result was only announced on February 8, 2022, a day after she won the nations competition with the Russian team at the Beijing Games. After an emergency hearing by the CAS, she was also allowed to compete in the individual tournament in Beijing, pending the investigation. As a 15-year-old, she had a protected status according to the sports tribunal. Overwhelmed by nerves, the favorite ended up in fourth place. She made history in Beijing by being the first woman to complete a quadruple jump. See also Digital Magazine - Between reality and fiction: the fine line drawn by artificial intelligence

The disciplinary committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) reached a decision in the doping case months later. Valieva had committed an offense for which she bore “no fault or negligence” and for that reason she was not punished. The global anti-doping agency WADA, the international skating union ISU and Rusada itself are now challenging that ruling with the CAS.

Dissatisfaction in the United States

The hearings are taking place behind closed doors, much to the dismay of the American team, which won silver at the Games in China. “An open and transparent hearing would help athletes understand a decision,” said Vincent Zhou, one of the U.S. team’s figure skaters. “Transparency would build confidence in a global anti-doping system that has lost the trust of its most important stakeholders: athletes.”

Valieva is not physically present in Lausanne. She will testify via video link. The CAS is not expected to issue a final verdict for several months. See also Opinion | Foreign