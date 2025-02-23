Identifying everything that loads you, that weighs you and does not have the desired functionality for your present, is as important as learning to release it. And behind that mental fog, that inability to focus on something and that facilitated to … Give yourself to the distractions that move you away what you want or need, there may be precisely an excess of ballast. How many times do the supposedly urgently divert you from what is really important? Through these three sessions of guided audio meditation I propose a trip from the definition of priorities to the consolidation of inner calm through the value of those new desires and illusions that function as the engine.

1. How to prioritize, define and order

Learning to organize your agenda differentiating and prioritizing the important thing from the urgent is essential to project your goals. The urgent does not always build long -term objectives. However, the important thing will impact your goals and well -being effectively, sustainable and prolonged over time. In this way, if you want to stop receiving the agenda as another task and want to contemplate it as an extension of your values ​​to accommodate what really confers meaning to your days, I invite you to listen to this week’s guided meditation.

Meditation to learn to define and order.



2. Rescue the new illusions that drive you

When we visualize our goals and stop to contemplate the aspects and qualities we need to develop, we are preparing our mind and our attitudes towards them.

This simple exercise of visualization and construction of goals not only gives clarity, but is also deeply healthy for your well -being. It helps you develop new skills, to find meaning at each stage and focus your attention on what really matters. A new cycle start invites us to stop, listen to and reflect.

Meditation to find new illusions.



3. How to dilute overwhelming and connect with this

It is important that you know that overwhelming is part of an response to daily overload, but that you can learn to regulate it and manage what worries you in a much more functional and healthy way for you.

Returning to the present, breathing and being able to order your mind, will facilitate that you can get out of the blockade that the burden produces, dissolve tensions and relax to face the challenges better. In addition, if you use this tool to anchor yourself to the present, you can discover how your self -confidence improves, since from calm and connection with you, you can always choose the best answer.

Meditation to dilute the burden.



