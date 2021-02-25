The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed the ‘Minorit’ operation, an investigation aimed at clarifying a large number of crimes against property committed in Águilas, which has resulted in the dismantling of three criminal groups, made up of 40 young people to whom the alleged responsibility of more than thirty criminal acts is attributed.

After the operation, the Benemérita has so far clarified more than thirty crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation (16), robbery with force (11), theft of vehicles (3), reception (1), injuries (2) and membership of a criminal group. The proceedings began last summer, when the Civil Guard detected an increase in crimes against property in the municipality of Aguileño, which is why it opened the operation to investigate the criminal acts and, at the same time, try to avoid the commission of more crimes of this type , facts that had caused social alarm among the population.

The operation was carried out in three phases. On the one hand, the Civil Guards investigated some robberies with violence and intimidation committed on public roads. In this case, it is about assault on the victims while they were walking and aggression with blows, punches and kicks until they managed to snatch the valuables they were carrying, but not before coercing them not to report the facts.

The second phase of the operation was developed to investigate other types of robberies with violence and intimidation committed with ‘modus operandi’ and in areas of the town other than the previous ones. In this case, intimidation was exercised by brandishing large bladed weapons, mainly razors, although the end coincided with the first. The first steps of the operation made it possible to verify that there were young people behind the robberies. Two different criminal groups, made up almost entirely of minors, except for two of the members of one of them, who had already reached the age of majority and who exercised the role of leader.

Although both criminal groups were perfectly differentiated, they were interconnected with each other by some of its members, which were responsible for passing information on the way in which the robberies were committed, as well as the security measures they had to take to avoid being located.

Once all the suspects had been identified and all the necessary evidence obtained, the Civil Guard established a search device that has culminated in their location and arrest as alleged perpetrators of a large number of crimes against property, entering two of the main leaders of the groups in a juvenile center, achieving with these arrests put an end to this type of criminal activity. During the arrests, the Benemérita recovered part of the objects stolen in the robberies, which have been returned to their owners, and intervened knives used to intimidate the victims.

Shortly after dismantling the juvenile criminal groups, the Civil Guard once again detected an increase in robberies with force in public establishments, especially related to the hotel industry. On the same dates the theft of mopeds also increased, which is why the third phase of the operation was opened in order to clarify the facts.

The exhaustive technical-ocular inspections carried out at the scene and other investigations carried out allowed the investigators to identify a group formed, among others, by four minors, who had specialized in the robberies in public establishments. So much so that they managed to bypass the alarm systems of many of them. In their performances, as a security measure, they also covered their faces with clothing or masks to avoid being identified.

This last group was hierarchical and divided the tasks when committing the robberies. While some carried out surveillance tasks in the vicinity, in order to warn of any unforeseen event, the others materialized the robberies by carrying out more technical work. In addition, several members of this criminal group they stole mopeds that they later scrapped for sell them for pieces in the illicit market and thus tried to avoid their connection to criminal acts.

In the three phases of the operation, the Civil Guard detained 33 young people and investigated another seven. The latter were not members of the criminal groups investigated but carried out logistical and support actions for them. With the arrests, part of the effects stolen in the different criminal offenses have been recovered, which have already been handed over to their legitimate owners, among which are stolen moped parts, a mountain bike with all its accessories, mobile phones, two televisions, three watches and various pieces of jewelry.

The detainees, those investigated, the effects seized and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court of Lorca and the Murcia Prosecutor’s Office for Minors.