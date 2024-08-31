The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum showcases global success stories in effective communication, opening the door for three governments from the region and the world whose initiatives were nominated for the Sharjah Government Communication Award, to showcase their experiences through inspiring speeches: the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Nigeria, and the State of Tuvalu..

The forum, which is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on September 4 and 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah, will dedicate two platforms, “Government Communication Talk” and “Government Dialogues”, to celebrate successful experiences and inspiring stories. The two platforms will witness 28 dialogue sessions and inspiring speeches that will showcase the latest innovations that shape the future of communication..

In addition to governments and regional and international bodies, the two platforms attract a group of major governmental, academic and private institutions from Sharjah and the UAE, including the Executive Office of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Ministry of Community Development, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, and other entities concerned with sustainable development, youth and innovation..

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is reviewing its successful experience in participating in the Sharjah Government Communication Award for the “Best Innovative and Flexible Government Communication Initiatives” award for the awareness campaign “For a Drop of Water” launched by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in the Kingdom in 2024, which aims to enhance the efficiency of water use in homes, promote rationalization and modify consumption behaviors..

The Tuvalu Project, nominated in the same category, tells the story of Tuvalu’s radical plan to become the world’s first digital nation to protect the island nation’s identity and rights..

Among the nominees who spoke about their experiences in the Sharjah Government Communication Award for the “Best Innovation in Government Communication” award is the Nigerian “Citified App: Eyes and Ears on Government Performance”, which was launched by Kaduna State in northern Nigeria with the aim of engaging the public in monitoring infrastructure projects and government performance..

The nominees for the Sharjah Government Communication Award for “Best Communication Practices for Dealing with Developmental Developments” also include PepsiCo’s “Green Accelerators”, Al Futtaim Group’s “Sustainability at the Heart of Al Futtaim Strategy”, and Emirates Nature-WWF..

The Government Communication Talks platform will feature 15 sessions covering vital topics such as “How can aging become the core of the silver economy?” by Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai. The American University of Sharjah will also organize a session entitled “Creative Frontiers: Can Artificial Intelligence Redefine Media Campaigns?” by Dr. Suhail Dahdal, Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the American University of Sharjah..

Egyptian media personality Moataz El Demerdash will also enrich the platform’s sessions by highlighting the importance of “The New Generation and Content Creation” organized by the United Arab Emirates University, while Wael Ismail, Head of Sustainability Office in the Middle East at PepsiCo, and Dr. Yasser Jarrar, Managing Partner at the Posterity Institute and Secretary General of the CEO Sustainability Network, will discuss the 7*7 methodology: Building sustainable habits for a better future. As for the session “Youth’s View of Openness to Cultures” organized by the Family Development Department and its branches, content creators Amani Al Matrooshi and Ibrahim Al Balushi will speak..

The session “The Role of Communication in Promoting National Industry” organized by the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host His Excellency Ammar Al Alili, Director General of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Competitiveness Council, and Salama Al Awadhi, Director of the Value Added Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. Meanwhile, His Excellency Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Corporation (Iktifa), His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Eng. Majid Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Sharjah Youth Council, will address the theme of “Marketing Stimulation to Attract Investors to Sustainability Sectors” organized by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The session “Government Communication Innovations and Stimulating Global Competitiveness” will also feature speakers from Dr. Yasser Jarrar, His Excellency Ambassador Marco Suazo, President of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (New York Office), and Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Communication Award Jury..

The Government Dialogues platform pays special attention to the role of women and youth in shaping the future through 13 diverse events. The Executive Office of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, organizes vital sessions that discuss renewing media discourse from a youth perspective, and explore ways to enhance cooperation between government institutions and creative incubators to attract youth..

The Ministry of Community Development will tell inspiring success stories of a number of young people, students and families in the business world, during an exceptional session titled “A Meeting Across Generations… Transferring Treasures of Knowledge and Experiences”, which will host Hussain Al Qamzi, Financial Expert and Consultant, Sheikha Al Harmoudi, Official Spokesperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Rahma Al Kamali, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Abdullah Al Hashemi, Startup Investor. The Ministry will also organize a dialogue session titled “Ahmed Al Ghafli… An Invincible Influencer”, who proved that disability does not limit creativity and success..

The platform promotes the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through sessions organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and explores the role of innovation in achieving food security and sustainable development. It hosts Jassim Al Awadhi, CEO of Information and Communications Technology (du), Maryam Al Junaibi, Head of the Innovation and Future Foresight Center at the Department of Agriculture and Animal Resources, and Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Founder and CEO of Ghanem Investment and Development Company. It also highlights the success stories of Emirati entrepreneurs in various fields..

Organized by the Sharjah Youth Council, the session “Youth’s Latent Ideas and the Fuel of Scientific Research in Government Communication” will host Dr. Noura Al Karbi, Head of the Community Relations Department for Scientific Research at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Farid Al Amiri, Executive Director of Strategy at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and Dr. Fadi Al Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah..

The session, “Digital Government Communication: Benefiting from and Empowering Youth,” will also host Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Institution, and Asma Hassouni, Director of the Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah..

The Government Dialogues platform discusses a range of pressing global issues, such as “Empowering Refugees as a Path to Breaking Stereotypes,” which is organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The session will be addressed by Maya Ghazal, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Rosa Pirro, Director General of Arada Humanitarian Foundation, and Latifa Al Qamzi, Director General of DP World Charity Foundation.“

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, the platform will showcase “Future Innovative Communication Skills in Light of Artificial Intelligence,” with speakers including Dr. Yousef Al Ghalayini, Associate Professor of Public Administration at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, Dr. Amal Sultan Al Halyan, Emirati researcher, media professional, and strategic media foresight expert, and Malik Radwan Al Madani, Executive Director of Government Performance at the Prime Minister’s Office..

Under the title “The UAE Government as a Model for Resilient Governments”, Professor Khalid Al Wazani, Associate Professor of Public Policy at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, will speak, while the session “The Urgent Need to Regulate the World of Artificial Intelligence” will host Professor Emmanuel Aziz Monesar, President of the International Business Academy “Middle East and North Africa” and Professor of Health Policy and Systems Research at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, and Dr. Kholoud Al Sayegh, Regulatory Advisor and Certified AI Ethics Advisor from “IEEE“, and a pioneer in the field of healthcare.