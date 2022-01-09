A huge number of people die from cancer every year. Oncologist Arsen Rasulov named three “golden rules” of cancer prevention, observing which will not only reduce the risk of getting sick, but also improve health. About it informs Medic Forum.

The primary task, according to the physician, is the need to give up bad habits. Cigarette tar significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, even with secondhand smoke. As for alcohol, it increases the likelihood of cancer of the liver, stomach, colon and esophagus. It is alcoholic cocktails that pose the greatest danger.

The second thing you should pay attention to is nutrition. It is still not clear exactly how the quality of food affects the body, but it has been proven that the abuse of hot, salty, spicy and smoked foods are the reasons for an increased risk of stomach and intestinal cancer.

Finally, the specialist advises avoiding the active sun to avoid skin cancer. Melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancers. The sun is most dangerous for people with pale skin and children.

