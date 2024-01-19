For the Golden Globes, The Bear It has been one of the series of the year. The comedy – a term that may seem dubious to many – set in a Chicago restaurant took all the statuettes: best comedy series, best television actor (comedy or musical) for Jeremy Allen White and best television actress (comedy or musical). musical) for Ayo Edebiri. For fiction experts they have been the winners, but are they also winners for fiction experts? connaisseurs in kitchen?

Part of the realism in this particular that the series can provide depends on chef Matty Matheson, who acts as producer, culinary advisor and also has a role in this Disney Plus fiction. Jamie Oliver declared weeks ago that he cannot see The Bear because of the little talent in the kitchen that its actors show. “They don't even know how to cut,” she said. Do other experts agree with him?

“The first season reminded me of the family bar where I grew up because, although everyone is interested in it going well, each one has different objectives and that makes things go wrong,” says Israel Martínez, director of Saddle, a restaurant in the capital with a Michelin star and two Repsol soles. “Removing the screams, which in my case I have never seen in hospitality, and the guns, which I have never seen either, the atmosphere does seem realistic to me. Especially the fact that none of them work just for money. They have a goal and they row in its direction: in the first season, each one on their own; In the second, commitment and a common objective are appreciated.” Which does not take away a certain part of fiction. “The drugs and drinking that are mentioned, in my view, is not current. “No one wants to work like this in 2023,” adds Martínez, laughing. “Otherwise, it is so real and the situations are so believable that he was not able to see it on a work day.”

Actors Jeremy Allen White (left) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, with their awards at the latest edition of the Golden Globes. CAROLINE BREHMAN (EFE)

Another of the findings of the series for Tatiana Allard, head chef at Barracuda MX—one of the best Mexicans in Madrid and with a Sun in tow—is the emphasis on product quality, staff training, and kitchen cleanliness. , etc. “It is especially important for new generations who want to start in this business to know that no matter how simple or refined the cuisine we offer is, the most important thing is that we maintain high standards.”

Those standards that Allard mentions become more prominent in the second season, when the chaotic cast aspires to refine their cuisine and their restaurant. “I think that the second season reflects the atmosphere of a high-level kitchen, the games are very well differentiated, everything seems to be organized and they do not hesitate to repeat what is not perfect, as well as to train their staff as best as possible in schools or good friendly restaurants,” says María de la Vega, founder of VE-GA Catering.

There are also discordant voices, such as that of Dani Carnero, head of Kaleja in Malaga, a Michelin star restaurant. “It seems excessive to me. I don't consider kitchens to be like that. There are some well-founded things, like the fact that we chefs go to other restaurants to eat, to see, to influence each other, but what it is like in the day-to-day life of the series, all that damn chaos, that disaster and madness, the ways of speaking…”

The final cherry on top could be wondering if the famous and viralized on TikTok French omelet that Sidney's character cooks in the second season is really that big of a deal. Juan Alcaide, co-founder of Umiko, a Japanese restaurant in Madrid with two Repsol Suns, sheds light: “Let's see, it's a classic French omelet with cream cheese. It is quite similar to one my mother made for me.” In the end, when you look at it, maybe it's not that big of a deal.