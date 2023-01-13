Consular personnel from El Salvador traveled to the area of ​​Coahuila (Mexico) to “verify the status” of the three girls who were rescued on the banks of the Rio Grande, on the border with the United States, as reported by the Salvadoran Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The entity indicated, in a thread of messages on Twitter, that the “humanitarian assistance protocol to guarantee and protect the integrity of minors” was activated.

He pointed out that the Consulate General of El Salvador in Monterrey (Mexico) “is already in communication with the girls’ family” and “working closely with the local authorities to accompany the investigation of this case.”

According to information from the press, on Wednesday the Beta Piedras Negras Group of the National Institute of Migrants (INM) reported on the discovery of three under the age of nine, six and one and a half years of ageall sisters of Salvadoran origin.

An alert issued by the National Guard directed the officers to the area known as the World Island, where they found the three little girls among the dry grass, the information indicates.

Until they reached the mainland and were handed over to the INM, the minors agreed to provide information about their identity.

The minors passed into the guardianship of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) for their care.

The United States authorities registered more than 80,200 undocumented Salvadoran migrants on its southern border between January and November 2022, while since 2020 the figure has reached 217,755, according to data from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

Among the Salvadorans in an irregular situation registered by CBP at the US southern border as of November 2022 were a total of 13,936 unaccompanied minors.

Historically, according to the authorities of El Salvador and international organizations, the main reasons that led Salvadorans to migrate irregularly are family reunification, the search for better economic conditions, and violence.

