In the Voronezh region, a drunk man took his granddaughters to buy candy in the trunk

In the Liski district of the Voronezh region, police officers found three girls in the trunk of a 62-year-old local resident. This was reported by the regional State Traffic Inspectorate in Telegram.

As reported by the department, on August 15, the driver of a LADA Vesta ignored the police officers’ demand to stop and tried to escape, which led to a chase. However, the man was unable to escape pursuit, and inspectors detained him in the village of Pochepskoye. In the trunk of the car, law enforcement officers found three underage girls, who turned out to be the Russian man’s granddaughters.

In the footage published by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, the man justifies himself by saying that he “drank 50 grams.” He also said that he did not try to escape from the police, which surprised the inspectors who were pursuing the driver at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour. The Russian explained the trip itself by saying that his granddaughters “had to go to the candy store to buy some.” It is not specified why the children were riding in the trunk.

