Scandal in vacation paradise: Three German tourists have been temporarily arrested on the Philippines island of Siargao. They had had a good time in a bar.

General Luna – Three Germans and one Dutch woman celebrated extraordinarily freely on the Philippine island of Siargoa. The four are said to have snuck into a hotel bar at a holiday resort. Apparently all inhibitions fell there. The guests of the resort alerted the police.

“Lewd and obscene behavior” – Germans arrested in holiday paradise

Mayor Sol Matugas of the island’s coastal town of General Luna told local media that police intervened after reports of “lewd and obscene conduct”. The Germans are a police officer (29), a doctor (25) and another German (29), reports the Philippine state news agency pna. The Dutch woman (23) is a waitress by profession, it says in the telegraaf.nl.

The four broke into the Siargao Blue Resort’s Sunset Bar around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the police report, the quartet’s orgy also took place in front of several resort guests. Among them were children.

Screenshots of a video are circulating on social media. It shows wild scenes that allegedly took place in the bar. The bar is actually a thatched roof hut, open on all sides. In this respect, it is hardly surprising that the two men and two women could be observed at everything. According to local media reports, the four vacationers were under the influence of alcohol and apparently bathed without bathing suits. Romping around on the beach without a bikini or swimming trunks seems to be taboo in the Philippines – even going into the water without suitable clothing.

Scandal on holiday island: underage witness had to throw up

“The foreigners insulted the other guests with their actions,” says the police report, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency pna reported. “They were outraged, shocked and even traumatized.” According to police, a minor vomited after witnessing the alleged lewd acts. Another underage girl ran away, tripped and hit her head.

The suspects face charges of trespassing, aggravated scandal and violating Republic Law 7610 or the Special Protection of Children from Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, the police report said.

The quartet was taken into custody after a police manhunt at the Don Remigio Villas resort in the town of General Luna. The two women and two men had not even been guests at the resort.

Orgy in the Philippines: Vacationers free again

“We welcome everyone to our beautiful island of Siargao and here to General Luna, but we do not condone lewd, lewd and scandalous acts in public, especially in the presence of children,” Mayor Matugas said in a statement on Wednesday. She thanked the police for arresting the foreigners.

The scandal vacationers are now at large. They were allowed to post bail but were instructed not to leave the island until further notice. A date for the reading of the indictment was not initially set, reports the dpa news agency. The Foreign Office said the embassy in Manila was in contact with those affected and the Philippine authorities. Those affected are no longer in custody and are receiving consular support. (ml)