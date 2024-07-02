Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Three people died in a landslide in Switzerland. There had been severe storms in recent days.

Cevio – There were heavy thunderstorms in the southern canton of Ticino in particular during the night of Sunday (June 30). According to the police, a landslide occurred in Fontana in the Maggia Valley, where bodies were discovered during the clean-up work.

Storms lead to landslide in Switzerland: three people die

Three bodies were recovered in the affected area on Monday (July 1). The search is still ongoing for another person. The three dead people are said to be German holidaymakers aged 73 and 76. According to the police, all of them are from Baden-Württemberg. A spokesman on site said that at least two of the three women knew each other.

Since only piles of rubble remained of the houses in the affected area, the exact situation of the three women could not yet be reconstructed. Another man was found lifeless in the canton of Valais a short time later. The police reported that he had not expected the masses of water and was surprised while sleeping. Another person is also missing in the Valais Binntal, and rescue efforts are being made more difficult by the bad weather.

Four more people are still missing after severe storms

Just two days after the serious accidents in some parts of Switzerland, the police reported again. Four more people are reportedly missing. The reports were received by the police on Monday evening. The Ticino cantonal police stated that they are two men and two women. They were last seen in the popular holiday region near Prato Sornico and Fontana in the upper Maggia Valley; their identities have not been disclosed.

In total, five people are still missing in the Maggia Valley. The police cannot yet rule out that they have suffered the same fate as the three women who were killed. In the Maggia Valley, the storm was at times so severe that a 57-meter-long bridge near Visletto collapsed – it could not withstand the masses of water. Some areas above are therefore difficult or impossible for rescue workers to reach. Avalanche accidents also often result in fatalities. (rd/dpa)