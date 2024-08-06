The Investigative Committee detained three gas fitters after the collapse of a building in Nizhny Tagil

In Nizhny Tagil, investigators detained three employees of the gas service “Gazeks” in connection with the collapse of two entrances of an apartment building. This was reported by URA.RU with a link to the source.

According to him, the gas fitters will soon be charged and a preventive measure will be chosen. A case has been opened under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Performing work or rendering services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers”).

On the morning of August 1, a gas explosion thundered in a five-story building on Sibirskaya Street in Nizhny Tagil, which caused two entrances of the building to collapse. The Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled 15 people, including seven children, from under the rubble. However, another 10 people, five of whom were minors, could not be saved.

It was reported that a few minutes before the explosion, two unknown men in gas service uniforms were spotted in a neighboring house. According to eyewitnesses, the men were walking around apartments and allegedly checking gas equipment. In doing so, one of them hit a gas pipe, after which both disappeared.