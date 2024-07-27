While waiting for official communications from Microsoft, we can in the meantime update the situation on games planned for the month of August in the catalog of Xbox Game Passwith three titles officially confirmed at the moment but also two others that are starting to look quite probable, based on rumours, and they also seem quite big.

So this is a few steps forward compared to the titles that were already known a few weeks ago, but we still don’t have the complete picture, far from it. In fact, we must consider that the games already confirmed are distributed between the first and second half of the month, so it is only a small fraction of those that will then be officially announced.

Specifically, these are games that have already been officially confirmed for release on Xbox Game Pass in August 2024:

Creatures of Ava (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 7

Madden NFL 25 (10-hour trial on Game Pass Ultimate) – August 13

Core Keeper (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 27

Soap – Tale of the Stolen Potato (Console, PC, Cloud) – August

Ok, among these is also included a 10-hour trial that is not exactly a new upcoming game, but can be counted among the notable releases during the month, for Ultimate subscribers.