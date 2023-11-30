They changed their own history last summer and took the great leap to touch the sky in the Antipodes after a path of demands and improvements that have promoted their professionalization. Spain’s women’s soccer team achieved its first universal star in its third participation in a World Cup, and is now just three games away from being able to debut in the Olympic Games, which included the women’s soccer tournament in its program in 1996. Eight years in which the ugly duckling became a swan to lead the elite of football played by women.

“Right now no one is better than Spain, and those are big words,” said Olga Carmona, scorer of the winning goal in Sydney, before facing Italy this Friday (9:30 p.m./1am) at the Pasaron Municipal Stadium ( Pontevedra). Against the transalpines they have the opportunity to continue speaking loud and clear about grass to show that they are the best. A tie will be enough.

The group led by Montse Tomé remains undefeated after the first four games played in the Nations League, and faces Andrea Soncin’s team to seal its ticket as group leader to next year’s Final Four, where it will be played the dream qualification for Paris 2024. Since they fell to Japan on July 31, La Roja has had eight consecutive wins to remove any of the controversies they have had off the playing field from the media spotlight. A team that convinces with its football in the same way it does in its fight to be a social speaker in the battle that fights for equality and that maintains a continuous group with the loss of Alexia Putellas due to some knee problems that she had. absent for nine months not long ago.

Normality is already settled at the doors of the Las Rozas Football City and calm reigns in women’s Spain after the signing of the ‘Oliva agreement’, by which a Joint Commission was created that represents a before and after in the FEF to overcome the deep crisis that opened as a result of Luis Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup in Australia last summer. The last step has been the hiring of Markel Zubizarreta as the new sports director of the FEF and who will make his debut in his position in the duel against a rival who in transalpine lands locked himself in behind to end up falling with a goal of pure poetic justice signed by Jenni Hermoso, which premiered at the end of October with the champion’s elastic after the chaos of the ‘Rubiales case’ and the noise of #seacabó.

«The confidence in Markel Zubizarreta’s work is complete. “He is the best person for this position,” commented Salma Paralluelo in an interview with RTVE in which she praised the two-time European champion Barça guru in the same way as Montse Tomé, who praised the ‘signing’, highlighting that ” She is an important figure in women’s football who has achieved important things at an organizational level, she has experience and is going to contribute many things to us…It was something that was also needed. The Federation is also making an effort to promote women’s football. And this is one of the examples.

UEFA has three places for the Olympic event. One is already awarded to France as the organizing country. The other two will come from the four teams that enter the final phase of the Nations League that will be played between February 21 and 28, 2024 at a venue to be determined. Spain is favorite.