Three senior officers of the FSB Aviation Directorate ended up in jail on charges of major fraud. They are charged with the theft of 64 million rubles, Kommersant reports.

The petitions of the investigators of the military administration were considered by the 235th garrison court. Before him appeared the head of the department, Colonel Yuri Kravchenko, his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Sokhin and Major Sergei Romanov. A criminal case was initiated against them under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”).

According to the investigation, in 2017-2019, the defendants signed contracts with the Stavropol firm AsStroy, which was headed by Vazgen Babakhanyan. It was supposed to install a collapsible warehouse complex in Vorkuta under the state defense order.

On July 14, 2020, a criminal case was initiated against Babakhanyan in the Komi Republic, after which official checks began in the FSB, initially the officers were charged with abuse of office.

However, at the beginning of 2021, the cases were merged, after which all three were arrested and ordered to be prosecuted against them. The decision to place them in custody was made in connection with the fact that they could put pressure on witnesses and destroy evidence, as well as hide or hinder the activities of the investigation. They are currently held in SIZO-4 “Medved” in Moscow until July 14. Kravchenko, Sokhin and Romanov do not admit their guilt, the court decision was appealed to the appellate instance.

Earlier, in Domodedovo near Moscow, a court arrested the flight director of a Russian airline suspected of commercial bribery. We are talking about the flight director of S7 Airlines, Mansur Badrakov, who was detained by the FSB on June 23.