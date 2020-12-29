Three French soldiers died while on mission in Mali, the morning of Monday, December 28, announced the Elysée. The armored vehicle of Chief Brigadier Tanerii Mauri, First Class Fighter Quentin Pauchet and First Class Fighter Dorian Isskhanian, “was hit by an improvised explosive device while participating in an operation in the Hombori region”, indicates the Elysee, in a press release. They belonged to the first regiment of hunters from Thierville-sur-Meuse (Meuse).



“The President of the Republic salutes with the greatest respect the memory of these soldiers, who died for France in the accomplishment of their mission. He joins in the pain of their families, their relatives and their brothers of arms and assures them of the recognition and solidarity of the Nation “, adds the Elysee. Last September, two French soldiers were also killed by an explosive device in Mali.

