The Head of State expressed his great emotion, Monday, December 28, after the announcement of the death of three French soldiers operating in Mali: Brigadier-Chief Tanerii Mauri, 28, hunter 1st class Quentin Pauchet, 21, and Fighter 1st Class Dorian Issakhanian, 23. These three soldiers were participating in an escort operation when their armored vehicle was hit by an explosive device.

Like Emmanuel Macron, the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, joined in the pain of families and their brothers in arms. “They were on a mission in Mali. For France, for the Sahel, against terrorism. Chief Brigadier Tanerii Mauri, Fighters 1st Class Dorian Issakhanian and Quentin Pauchet have died for France. My hearts go out to their families, their relatives and brothers in arms “, she wrote on her Twitter account. These soldiers were engaged in Operation Barkhane, which began in 2014 in the Sahel and the Sahara. They had arrived in Mali only a month ago.