After the death of three French soldiers of the Barkhane force on Monday December 28 in Mali by an explosive device, Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Union for Brexit, said Tuesday on franceinfo that “We [la France] we are not alone in Africa today ”.

The Takuba Force created in 2020 complements the actions carried out by the Barkhane force in Mali. For the moment, it is mainly composed of European French, Swedish and Estonian special forces.

Michel Barnier welcomed the promise of operational solidarity from certain European countries: “If you look closely at the detail, there are in support of the French forces a certain number of European countries which have already made the commitment to send soldiers with us, with ours in such or such operation in Africa. It’s a beginning”, he said.