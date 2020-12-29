“This war, as it stands, is unmanageable”, said Tuesday, December 29 on franceinfo Vincent Hugeux, journalist and essayist, specialist of the African continent, while three French soldiers died Monday in the region of the “three borders”, this area of ​​central Mali near Burkina Faso and Niger . In total, 48 French soldiers have lost their lives since 2013 in the region. According to the journalist, France is not however considering a withdrawal: “It would be a sort of open country surrender and a propagandist and operational triumph for the jihadists.”

franceinfo: Do ​​you have any details on what happened?

Vincent Hugeux: The scenario is unfortunately known. It is classic. This is what is called an improvised explosive device, in this case probably an artisanal mine. Make no mistake about this terminology, it doesn’t mean it’s DIY, it’s not Molotov cocktail. We know very well that the various jihadist nebulae hold sophisticated armaments and, for example, in this case, can place extremely powerful mines. There are also possibilities to remotely activate this type of explosives.

Forty-eight French soldiers have lost their lives since 2013 in the region. Can this war ever end?

The Barkhane device performs with great pugnacity and bravery an impossible mission. This war, as it stands, is unmanageable. You can have absolutely massive military superiority, especially through the monopoly of the power of the sky, helicopters, drones, mirages, etc. What is played on the ground is of a different nature. If very laboriously you manage to liberate an area of ​​a jihadist brigade, whether it comes from the Al-Qaeda nebula or from the Islamic State nebula the two main matrixes engaged, if behind that you do not have a functioning State who is able to deploy a minimum of administration, to convince the citizens who live there that they have more interest in making a sort of agreement with the possible central authority than in “going under the caudine forks” of the jihadists who themselves , sometimes, and we forget it, can provide social services that the state has not provided for ages.

“We are really in a dilemma of classical tragedy, that is to say that France can neither leave suddenly nor stay indefinitely.” Vincent Hugeux, journalist to franceinfo

During a G5 Sahel force summit in Pau in January, President Macron said “all options are on the table”. It was rhetoric. All but one: withdrawal. Because it is perfectly clear that in this case, it would therefore be a sort of open country surrender and a propagandist and operational triumph for the jihadists.

How do you explain the intensity of military operations for several months?

At the Pau summit, it was decided to focus the effort on this famous area of ​​the “three borders”, therefore on the borders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. At the time, Emmanuel Macron said that the priority enemy was the Islamic State. The Islamic State in the greater Sahara, in this case. But we know that the brigades of another jihadist nebula also operate, called the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, which is now called the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims. You have a double conflict with these movements. In fact, the French soldiers had gone there for a month-long operation. What is called in military jargon interoperability, that is to say the ability to lead together French and soldiers of the Malian forces, operations for the benefit of civilian populations. You have this effort that has been focused on this, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other fronts. It really is the metaphor for cancer and metastasis. Let us not forget that in September, you have two French soldiers from the 1st parachute hussar regiment from Tarbes who were also killed in a similar operation, improvised explosive device, but it was in Tessalit. That is to say the extreme north-east of Mali, on the borders of the Algerian border.