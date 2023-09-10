The Murcia City Council has prepared a special public transport device for the celebration of the Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Fuensanta, which will be celebrated next Tuesday, September 12.

Thus, from early in the morning there will be 46 additional shipments of the main bus lines that connect the districts with the city, specifically lines 1 (San Ginés); 6 and 29 (La Alberca); 26 (El Raal); 28 (Sangonera la Verde); 30 (Los Ramos); 31 (El Raal-Alquerias); 36 (Cobatillas); 37 (El Bojar-Secano); 44 (Nonduermas-Espinardo); and 91 (Sangonera la Seca).

Likewise, three free shuttle services are established. There will be eight buses, running continuously from 7:00 a.m., that will cover the route Jardín de Floridablanca-Algezares (Las Escuelas stop)-Jardín de Floridablanca. From 12:00 p.m., and continuously, the service will be expanded to 39 buses, which will travel the same route. Another shuttle bus will leave from 12:00 p.m., continuously, from Algezares (stop at a gas station) in the direction of Sangonera la Verde, making stops in Santo Ángel, La Alberca and El Palmar. Likewise, from Algezares (Church stop) another shuttle bus will leave, on a continuous schedule from twelve in the morning, in the direction of Zeneta, stopping in Los Garres, Beniaján, Torreagüera and Los Ramos. In this way, the special transport device put in place by the Murcia City Council for the Pilgrimage will be made up of 51 buses (49 in service and three in reserve to cover unforeseen events), six drivers, eight sworn security guards in Algezares ordering access for travelers. , and four inspectors for traffic management.

