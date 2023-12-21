Thursday, December 21, 2023, 3:01 p.m.



The Alhama de Murcia City Council has carried out a meticulous disinfection of the fountains in the Los Patos garden and the fountain in the Los Mártires garden in order to avoid contagion by legionella.

According to the mayor of the town, María Cánovas, from the council and the new Government team having just landed after the elections, they discovered this past summer with the analyzes that are usually carried out periodically that the sources of Los Patos, Caballitos and Los Mártires were contaminated with legionella bacteria. “We quickly decided to carry out an exhaustive disinfection, that is the reason why they have been without water since last summer,” said Cánovas, who assured that there has been no case of contagion, despite being located in very busy areas due to the neighborhood.

The Los Patos garden is located in the very center of the town, being a very busy area, even more than one person usually sits on the edge of the Los Patos garden.

Beppino, a neighbor of Italian origin, surprised by the absence of water this Christmas season, went to the mayor to ask about the lack of water from the fountains. María Cánovas did not hesitate to admit that they do not have water because of the bacteria that appeared this past summer.

In the days that the fountains have been without water, the council has taken the opportunity to change the motors of said fountains, the same ones that were broken.

The mayor assures that the bacteria are now history and in the coming days they will proceed to fill the fountains again, as well as from now on, the controls will be more exhaustive, “all for the good of the neighborhood” pointed out the first mayor.