The threat of natural fires remains in the Khabarovsk Territory. The situation is tense due to the lack of precipitation and the autumn withering of the grass cover.

As of 8:00 am on October 20, three forest fires were registered in the region. The total area is 73 hectares. Over the past day, two fires were extinguished on an area of ​​96 hectares.

IA AmurMedia referring to the regional Ministry of Forestry and Timber Processing, he clarifies that the fires are operating in the Verkhnebureinsky district, in the Lazo district and in the Khabarovsk district. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fires was the careless handling of fire by the local population.

95 people from the firefighting forces, 13 pieces of equipment, 4 aircraft are fighting the fire. There is no threat to settlements.

Previously acting Roman Tkachenko, head of the Department of Protection, Protection and Reproduction of Forests of the Ministry of Forestry, said that the fire in the Verkhnebureinsky district was man-made, since it was located within the boundaries of the settlement. Such fires usually occur due to violations of fire safety regulations.