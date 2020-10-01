Highlights: On social media, friends used to hunt women

Jaipur

A shocking case has come to light in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Here, in the case of rape of three foreign women, the police have arrested a young man, named Rupak Chatterjee, who is reportedly being described as Bengali Baba. Hailing from 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, this young man has about 12 foreign languages. It is being told that by making friends on social media, it used to make foreign women a victim of rape. Jaipur police arrested it from Mumbai.

Famed in the name of online business

According to information received from police sources, the accused young man Rupak Chatterjee used to call foreign women to India in the name of online business. During this, he first befriended her on social media, after which she lured him to the hotel and carried out the rape incident with him. Let us tell you that after arresting you from Mumbai, the police have presented it in Jaipur Sessions Court and taken it on remand for two days. There may be several other revelations in this matter.

Such information received

Police sources said that in this regard, on September 17, a foreign woman lodged a report at Sadar police station in Jaipur. In this report, the victim said that she met Chatterjee through Facebook. He then invited her to visit India. During their time together they became friends. He then took her to Jaipur. On August 14, he raped a foreign woman at a hotel in Banipark. He escaped after this. After this information, when the police started the investigation, it was reported that he was in Mumbai, so the police finally nabbed him.