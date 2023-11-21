Silhavy leaves afterward the victory over Moldova which takes his team to the European Championship. Coufal, Brabec and Kuchta removed the day before for spending the night in a club
The qualification of the Czech Republic for Euro 2024 is not enough to avoid an earthquake. Coach Jaroslav Silhavy resigned on Monday evening, a few minutes after the 3-0 victory against Moldova, useful for securing the pass for the final phase in Germany. “Even though we are happy now, we had already decided before the match that we would not continue,” the 62-year-old coach told public television. The Czechs finished second, in Group E, behind Albania, winning only four of eight matches. It was certainly not an exciting performance and it cost the coach his job.
scandal
—
To aggravate the situation, there is also the scandal involving three players on the eve of the decisive match in Olomouc. 48 hours before the match Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), Jakub Brabec (Aris Thessaloniki) and Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague) were dropped from the squad after spending Saturday night in a nightclub in the city centre. The three went to a well-known venue, the Belmondo club, to attend an all-night party with many other amateur players there to celebrate the end of the season.
