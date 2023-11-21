The qualification of the Czech Republic for Euro 2024 is not enough to avoid an earthquake. Coach Jaroslav Silhavy resigned on Monday evening, a few minutes after the 3-0 victory against Moldova, useful for securing the pass for the final phase in Germany. “Even though we are happy now, we had already decided before the match that we would not continue,” the 62-year-old coach told public television. The Czechs finished second, in Group E, behind Albania, winning only four of eight matches. It was certainly not an exciting performance and it cost the coach his job.