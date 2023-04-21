Three floors: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Rai 3 by Nanni Moretti

Three floors is the film broadcast this evening, Friday 21 April 2023, on Rai 3 in first vision from 21.20. A 2021 film by Nanni Moretti, film adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same name written by Eshkol Nevo. In this film, for the first time the director Moretti is based on someone else’s work and not on an original subject. The great director relies on an ensemble cast made up of Margherita Buy, Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, Adriano Giannini, Elena Lietti, Alessandro Sperduti, Denise Tantucci, Anna Bonaiuto, Paolo Graziosi, Stefano Dionisi and Tommaso Ragno, as well as Moretti himself. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to stream Three floors.

Plot

The protagonists are three families, who live in a bourgeois building, where peace reigns supreme and plants elegantly adorn the entrance to the building.

On the contrary, behind those armored doors the life of the condominiums is certainly not peaceful, indeed every apartment hides couple problems and restless families and, despite living on different floors of the building, their lives will inevitably end up colliding.

On the first floor of a building live Lucio (Riccardo Scamarcio), Sara (Elena Lietti) and their seven-year-old daughter, Francesca. In the next apartment are Giovanna (Anna Bonaiuto) and Renato (Paolo Graziosi), who often babysit the little girl. One evening, Renato, to whom Francesca has been entrusted, disappears with the little girl for many hours. When the two are finally found, Lucio fears that something terrible has happened to his daughter. Fear of him turns into a real obsession.

On the second floor lives Monica (Alba Rohrwacher), grappling with her first experience of motherhood. Her husband Giorgio (Adriano Giannini) is an engineer and spends long periods abroad for work. Monica fights a silent battle against loneliness and the fear of one day becoming her mother, admitted to a clinic for mental disorders. Giorgio understands that he will no longer be able to get away from his wife and daughter. But maybe it’s too late.

Dora (Margherita Buy) is a judge, like her husband Vittorio (Nanni Moretti). They live on the top floor together with their twenty-year-old son, Andrea (Alessandro Sperduti). One night the boy, drunk, runs over and kills a woman. Upset, he asks his parents to let him avoid prison. Vittorio thinks that his son should be judged and condemned for what he did. The tension between father and son explodes, to the point of creating a definitive rift between the two. Vittorio forces Dora to make a painful choice: either him or her son.

Three floors: the cast of the film

Let’s see together what is the cast of the film Three floors, broadcast on Rai 3.

Margherita Buy: Dora Simoncini

Riccardo Scamarcio as Lucio Polara

Alba RohrwacherMonica

Adriano Giannini: George

Elena Lietti as Sara Polara

Alessandro Sperduti: Andrea Bardi

Denise TantucciCharlotte

Nanni MorettiVittorio Bardi

Anna Bonaiuto as Giovanna Lanciani

Paolo Graziosi: Renato Lanciani

Stefano DionisiRoberto

Tommaso Ragno: Luigi

Teco Celio: Saverio Brasini

Chiara Abalsamo: Francesca Polara at 7 years old

Giulia Coppari: Francesca Polara at 12 years old

Gea Dall’Orto: Francesca Polara at 17 years old

Francesco Acquaroli: psychiatrist

Alessia Giuliani: police officer

Roberto De Francesco: potential buyer of the Bardi house

Irene Casagrande: Agnes

Sergio Pierattini: widower of the invested woman

Trailer

Below is the trailer for the film Three floors, broadcast on Rai 3.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Three Floors live on TV and in streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 21 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.