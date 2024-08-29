Three fishermen rescued from sunken rubber boat in Bashkiria

Three fishermen rescued from a sunken rubber boat in Russia, the Telegram-channel Ufa_rb.

In the Meleuzovsky district of Bashkiria, rescuers noticed three men in the water who were calling for help. It turned out that the vessel suddenly began to deflate. One of the passengers jumped into the water when the specialists arrived, while the other two were still in the boat.

As a result of the prompt work, rescuers pulled the man out of the water and towed the faulty boat with two other passengers to the shore.

