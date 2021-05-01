The Murmansk Investigative Department for Transport of the North-Western Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia is conducting an inspection on the fact of the disappearance and death of fishermen in the area of ​​the village of Teriberka, Kola region, official representative of the department Kristina Lobanova told Lente.ru.

According to preliminary information, on May 1, 2021, three boats entered the Barents Sea, after which they got into a storm, returning from fishing.

Three people were killed, the search for three more continues. All the necessary measures are taken to establish the circumstances of the incident.

