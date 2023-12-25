Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter jets. Now Russia wants to find out how Kiev's troops did this.

Kiev – Last Friday (December 22nd), the Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter jets. The fighter jets were shot down at midday in the southern operational zone, Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oletschuk said on the Telegram online service.

However, it was not yet clear which weapon system was used to destroy the modern jets. Now the Russian military is using drones to detect the weapons system that has become a problem for the Russian occupying soldiers in Ukraine.

Russia wants to find out the cause of the crashes

The Russian armed forces wanted to find out what the Ukrainians used to send the Russian supersonic aircraft on “eternal flight,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said on state television. “Now the enemy is trying to use drones to collect maximum information in the southern areas where the Russian fighter jets were shot down.”

In his video speech late on Friday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the soldiers who shot down the three fighter jets in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. “This is the merit of our Air Force and the direct action of the Odessa anti-aircraft missile brigade. Thanks, guys,” he said.

Patriot system suspected of shooting down Russian fighter jets

The Russian authorities initially did not provide any information about the incident. However, the influential Russian military blog Fighterbomber reported losses that may have been caused by the US-supplied Patriot air defense system. Another Russian military blog, the Telegram channel Woenny Osvedomitel, also reported “casualties among Su-34 bombers.” These would have targeted the Ukrainian village of Krynky near Kherson on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukraine shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter jets. (Archive photo) © dpa

Shortly before the reported downing of the three Su-34s, the Bundeswehr Air Force reported in the short message service X that a second Patriot air defense system had been delivered to Kiev Ukraine war written. In addition, new Ukrainian soldiers were trained on the systems, it was said. Modern US Patriot anti-aircraft systems can combat air targets up to a distance of 160 kilometers.

Russia is also attacking Ukraine over Christmas

Russia continued to attack Ukraine over the Christmas period. The Ukrainian Air Force says it fended off more than two dozen drones during nighttime Russian air strikes on Christmas Day. Ukraine was attacked on Monday night with a total of 31 Russian drones launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian Air Force said in the Telegram online service. 28 of the Iranian-made drones were shot down. (erpe/dpa/AFP)