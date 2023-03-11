The initial project

In the last ten years of its history, the FIA ​​has set environmental protection in the world of competitions as one of its major objectives, doing so with the creation of a category of carbon-neutral single-seaters powered by electric motors: Formula E. The series, which made its debut in the 2014-2015 season, was also set up thanks to the efforts of various teams directly involved in the project, among which Dragon Racing stood out, now known under the name of DS Penske.

The three-star award

Almost a decade after the first 100% electric races, and during season 9, the team has today been awarded by the International Federation with the highest level of environmental accreditation, equal to three stars. Candidate for this title since 2021, the team has been officially recognized by the FIA ​​for its extraordinary commitment to environmental protection and for the adoption of first-class sustainability measures: these include programs aimed at reducing energy consumption , improved logistics efficiency, optimized waste management and the inauguration of a long-term carbon offsetting project.

The pride of DS Penske

With the assignment of the three stars, the French-American team does not consider this milestone as the conclusion of a successful plan, on the contrary: “I am very proud of our team to have been awarded the FIA ​​three-star environmental accreditation – has explained Jay Penskefounder and team principal of the team – is another milestone and the result of a team effort with support from DS Automobiles and Stellantis. We will not stop there and will continue to seek improvements while ensuring long-term decisions that have a positive impact on our environment and our communities.”. Satisfaction also highlighted by Eugenio FranzettiDirector of DS Performance: “The decision to compete in the FIA ​​Formula E championship is strategic and aims not only at the development of new electric technologies for our cars, but also at the search for greater sustainability within our organisation. This is why obtaining this accreditation is a source of great satisfaction for us”.

Identification

Finally, the comments of Felipe CalderónPresident of the FIA ​​Environment and Sustainability Commission: “I am very pleased to see that DS PENSKE has been awarded the FIA ​​three-star environmental accreditation – he added – the commitment demonstrated by DS PENSKE to achieve higher standards in their sustainability programs and to develop them further, testifies to the leading role of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in contributing to a more responsible and sustainable motorsport”.