From: Gregor Jose Moser

The AfD is particularly strong in eastern Germany. Next year there will be state elections in three of them. Is an AfD prime minister imminent?

Potsdam/Dresden/Erfurt – The AfD is currently once again at the center of many political debates. The reason: the party’s recent poll high. Depending on the opinion research institute it is currently 17 to 19 percent – and thus roughly on par with the collapsed chancellor party SPD and in front of the Greens. What causes many people to be at a loss through the German glasses has long been reality in some East German states, manifested in election results and not just in polls.

In the last state election in Thuringia, the AfD got loud official election result 22.0 percent. In Brandenburg it was the same year 23.5 and even in Saxony 28.4 percent. Despite the strong performance in many elections, the right-wing populists have not yet ruled in any federal state. The next state elections will be held in the three countries in 2024 – and the AfD is currently leading the polls in all three. Some with values ​​of 30 percent and more. A strong AfD is not new in parts of East Germany. In the federal government, 17 to 19 percent is still an announcement.

Extremism researcher Kailitz: End of AfD high not in sight

The established parties are looking for the causes of the AfD high. CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja blames the traffic light government and its disputes. However, according to the extremism researcher Steffen Kailitz, the behavior of the other parties is comparatively unimportant for the success of the AfD. Instead, it depends on the business cycle of their most important topic: migration. This means that the AfD continues to mobilize the most supporters, Kailitz told the magazine star. Because of the increasing migration figures, the political scientist does not expect that the AfD poll high will come to an end soon.

Kailitz, who researches at the Hannah Arendt Institute for Totalitarianism Research at the TU Dresden, advises the traffic light government to concentrate on solving problems. Whether something benefits the AfD or not should only be secondary. CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently provided another possible reason for the AfD high: gendering in news programs. In a Survey by the Insa Institute for the “Bild” newspaper However, only three percent of all respondents named gender language as a decisive factor in their voting decision.

Fear of a shift to the right – will the AfD soon provide a prime minister?

In the same survey, a majority of 62 percent stated that they were afraid of a shift to the right given the AfD poll values. A lot can still happen before the state elections in autumn 2024. If, for example, the AfD were to become the strongest force in Saxony, for example, with over 30 percent, forming a government there would be much more difficult. Also because the FDP may not get over the five percent hurdle and the CDU rules out a coalition with the Left Party. But it is comparatively strong in the east.

Because nobody wants to form a coalition with the AfD, the CDU, SPD and Greens would have to get together – if they get a majority together. In Brandenburg, the chances are good, based on polls, that the three parties mentioned could form a government together. In the case of Thuringia, things are different. Polls put the Left Party in second place after the AfD. The CDU and SPD are comparatively weak, and the Greens even have to worry about being re-entered into the state parliament. As the strongest force, the AfD could make claims to form a government. In practice, however, it can be assumed that the other parties will do everything they can to prevent a government with AfD participation.