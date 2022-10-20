“Too bad they already know my face…”, he says in the recording. “If not, you know how I infiltrate there for a week and as soon as I can I go down in history. Then they lynch me, but I go down in history.” Jonathan Morel spoke like this on August 26, in a public broadcast on Twitter. Since May, the far-right group that he had created on social networks had grown on the internet and in the street: a demonstration in the center of Buenos Aires in which they threatened the government with a guillotine, another with torches in front of the Casa Rosada, and attacks to a journalist in front of the Ministry of Economy. The audio of Morel, 23, went viral weeks later, when a man tried to assassinate Vice President Cristina Kirchner at the door of her house. The Argentine police have arrested him this Thursday along with two other members of his group.

}The Justice is investigating them for threatening to kill Kirchner, his son and deputy, Máximo Kirchner, and President Alberto Fernández, but the thread is longer. The vice president’s lawyers support the hypothesis that there is a link between those accused of the assassination attempt, Fernando Sabag Montiel and Brenda Uliarte, and the far-right militants. Uliarte, arrested as an instigator, had attended some meeting of the group.

In addition to Morel, Leonardo Sosa and Gastón Guerra were arrested, the three of them are members of the group called Federal Revolution. The investigation into the far-right group runs parallel to the case against Fernando Sabag Montiel and Brenda Uliarte. The judge in charge considered a few weeks ago that she could not find sufficient links between the detainees and the members of the Federal Revolution. But this could change soon. On Tuesday, Justice accepted the vice president as a plaintiff in the case against the members of the Federal Revolution. Her lawyers, the same ones who represent her in the case of her attempted murder, seek to have access to both investigations and unite them.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was arrested on Thursday, September 1, after firing a gun at the vice president’s forehead. Born in Brazil of Argentine parents, an informal worker and a follower of radical ideas and Nazi symbology, the first interpretation of his motives was that he was “a madman who acted on the loose.” Two days later his girlfriend was arrested. Brenda Uliarte, 23, had messages on her phone in which she ranted against the vice president and her party. She told a friend that she had a gun and all she needed was someone to shoot. Ella uliarte claimed that she already had funding to escape. “The next time I’m going to trigger it, Nando [por Sabag Montiel] failure. I do know how to shoot well, my hand does not shake, ”she wrote to another friend the night of the attack. The two people he spoke to were arrested weeks later.

In her investigation, Uliarte said that she had nothing special against Cristina Kirchner, that she was just a disenchanted politician, but her posts on social networks contradicted her again. On August 18, she had participated in one of the Federal Revolution demonstrations. That day, the ultra group had concentrated dozens of people who marched with torches in front of the Government Palace. To the cry of “bursting the Plaza de Mayo”, the demonstrators threw fireworks, sound bombs and eggs inside the fence of the Casa Rosada. “We are not going to sing the anthem. We are going to demand resignations,” said the call for the demonstration. “If you’re scared, don’t come.”

The investigation against the radical group does not end with threats. According to the agency Telam, the intelligence file that includes the Federal Revolution audios also includes a series of millionaire payments to Jonathan Morel, who owns a carpentry, from a firm linked to Luis Caputo, Minister of Economy of former President Mauricio Macri. Morel would have received almost 50,000 dollars (eight million pesos, at the official exchange rate) for renovation work in a hotel. The leader of the Federal Revolution acknowledged later that he had received only $11,000, in an interview with the newspaper Page 12.

“You would have to have some degree of romanticism to believe that the presence of the Caputo family is a coincidence in the contributions that these people receive,” said one of Cristina Kirchner’s lawyers, José Manuel Ubeira, in an interview last Tuesday with The Uncover Radio. “They had started with a transfer of one million seven hundred thousand pesos, and then there is another seven million pesos. If there is an explanation, let them give it, ”he demanded. According to some reports, the offices of the firm “Caputo Hermanos” have been raided during the police deployment this morning in which the three far-right militants were arrested.

