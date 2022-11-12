Part of the roof and one of the floors of a building located on Juan Ortuño de Yecl street collapsed last night, which has caused the eviction of six adults and three minors. It is a building with two floors plus a third that is used as a terrace. Part of that terrace is the one that initially collapsed and fell onto the second floor, which has also given way. The block of flats was not inhabited, so there is no need to regret personal injuries. However, the residents of the annex building have been evicted.

After a day marked by rainfall in Yecla, pedestrians passing through the area heard a loud noise and rubble falling on several vehicles that were parked at number 17 of that central street in the urban area of ​​the municipality.

Luck was also on the side, since at that time no one was walking on the pavement, so there were no personal injuries.

Immediately, agents of the Local Police and Firefighters of the Yecla park appeared at the scene of the event. The first thing they did was cut off the street for both traffic and pedestrians and they cordoned off the area. Firefighters entered the interior of the building to rule out the presence of injuries and to check what had happened.

Subsequently, the owners of the damaged cars removed their vehicles parked in the area.

Image of the rubble that fell on the road.



Eviction



After the work of the emergency services, an architect from the Yecla town hall visited the area. Given the risk of the affected building collapsing, he determined that it was necessary to evict the annex building, number 19 Juan Ortuño Street, since both buildings share structural elements.

Three families live in that building at number 19. These are six adults and three children who have been evicted from their homes tonight as a precaution.

The Local Police allowed the residents of the houses at number 19 to enter their houses to collect some belongings. In principle, the evicted people spent the night in a country house owned by one of the evicted, explain municipal sources. However, the Social Services of the city council have been notified to collaborate with these families, the same sources explain.

For her part, the mayor of Yecla, Remedios Lajara, signed the eviction decree last night in which the situation in which the buildings are found in the coming days will have to be analyzed to determine whether to proceed with the arrangement or the collapse.

Meanwhile, the two buildings, number 17 and number 19 on Juan Ortuño street, are sealed and their residents are prevented from entering.