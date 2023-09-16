There was an explosion in front of a porch door in the Eef Kamerbeekstraat on Zeeburgereiland on Friday evening. Witnesses saw two suspects fleeing on a fat bike. An hour later an explosion also took place in Amsterdam-Noord. Just after eleven o’clock on Friday evening, an explosion took place in Galjootstraat on IJburg.
Het Parool
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#explosions #Amsterdam #suspects #fled #fat #bike
Leave a Reply